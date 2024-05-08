Matchroom door opens after title gate closes on Graham McCormack

Graham McCormack has found himself in a good news bad situation again!

The Limerick native was set to fight Kieran Gething in a vacant BBBofC Celtic super middleweight title fight in Scotland this weekend.

However, a fight that has fallen through three times previously is once again no more.

It’s disappointing news for all involved but the blow may have been softened somewhat for ‘G Train’ with a suggestion he will now fight on a Matchroom bill doing the rounds.

Irish-boxing.com understands the 37-year-old southpaw will add further Irish interest to the Taylor-Catteral bill and will join Gary Cully and Paddy Donovan on Matchroom’s May 25 card in Leeds.

It’s yet to be confirmed who the IGB Boxing boxer will face. However, it is expected to be an early doors Eddie Hearn promoted fighter.

It’s not quite the chance to add another title to the collection but in terms of what a win could do for his career, the opportunities could measure favourably.

Shauna O’Keefe is another to confirm a fight cancellation.

The Tipperary fighter was due to trade leather at the famous York Hall on May 25 but has been forced to withdraw.

Speaking online she confirmed: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances my fight on May 25th is off. Goals and ambitions are still the exact same nothing is changing there. A couple of things in the works that I’ll be able to share with you all very soon so be sure to stay tuned. Promise you one thing big things are coming. I believe my career is only beginning.”