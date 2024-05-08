Peter Carr wants to tuck in tasty ribs as he plots statement knockout win

Peter Carr wants to tuck into some ribs on Friday night.

The former kickboxing name isn’t hungry mid-making weight and dreaming of a post-fight culinary treat, rather he is thirsty for blood and wants to make it back-to-back knocking wins. – and plans to do so via a rib-tickling body shot.

The IGB fighter fights for the second time as a professional when he trades leather with the extremely tough Octavian Gratii on JB Promotions at the Warehouse this weekend.

Carr faces a fighter known for his resilience and a game boxer who drew with Graham McCormack the last time he visited Dublin, but still, ‘The Devil’ plans to bring the well-traveled away corner man to boxing hell and predicts he will end proceedings inside the distance.

Carr is promising to crank up the hype surrounding his power by going downstairs and sopping a fighter who has seen the final bell in all but 4 of his 54 defeats.

“I am expecting a little wirey little jack Russell running at me, trying to make a statement,” Carr says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“But that’s gonna’ change when the big dog bites back and he feels the power of ‘The Devil’. I love myself some ribs so I’m going for the ribs, body shot to stop the fight!”

Carr got off to a fast start when he took out David Tancos in a round. The fighter with limited amateur experience was always expected to win, and even fancied to get the stoppage, yet the manner in which he hurt the Czech did raise eyebrows.

The Crumlin-trained middle can see why people may have gotten excited when he had the Hungarian knocked out on his feet, although he suggests judgment is reserved until he fights someone more capable.

“I do and don’t think it was a statement win because, no disrespect to my opponent, but he wasn’t anywhere near my level, so I would rather fight someone with a name or a few more wins to showcase what I can really do, But I did prove that I have hands of steel,” he adds before returning the attention back to xx’s ribs. “And I will prove that again on Friday.”

The Dubliner would have liked to have to given his following more rounds to consume on his debut but warns they may just have to get used to not blinking when he fights.

“I would of loved to get the rounds in because it was my first and a lot of people paid a good bit for tickets, but unfortunately I didn’t. I din’t mean it to stop him it’s just I have a lot of power people don’t realize it until they get hit from me.”

Reflecting on the debut experience rather than the fight he adds: “It was an excellent night and a heartwarming night. I was making a lot of mistakes and rushing in too much, but I have learned from my mistakes, and overall I am happy with the win and experience of it.”