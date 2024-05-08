Strap Season – Cain Lewis is on the title hunt

Cain Lewis believes it’s title time.

The Meath prospect steps up to six rounds when he faces Yin Caicedo on the Mayday Mahem card at the Red Cow this coming Friday.

Competing over an increased number of rounds will leave the 21-year-old BUI Celtic title-eligible.

Not to mention the test the Spain-based Columbian provides will ready the Navan man for a step up to domestic title level – and if the Vern Carroll trained feather successfully navigates the challenge, he wants a shot.

“He’s a tough lad I’m fighting, so I’m expecting to go the distance,” Lewis says of his opponent when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s going to be a good one. After this I can see what my options are for a title fight i would love to go for a Celtic title and work my way up from there so whoever is out there I’ll fight, i want to start stepping up the ladder and now the time is right.”

The former Ballymun amateur has been mentioned in super bantamweight parlance and it has been suggested he is ready to gatecrash that vibrant domestic weight class.

However, while he admires what Ruadhan Farrell, Connor Kerr, Gerard Hughes and the likes are doing, he is clear he has featherweight aspirations.

“The lads at super bantam are having some great fights,” he adds.

“I’m doing featherweight for this fight and looking to stay at this weight, so if we can make something happen at featherweight let’s do it. I’d be more than happy to step in the ring with any featherweight for that belt, that’s what I want.”

Friday’s Warehouse hosted bout is ‘King Cain’s” third fight in six months, a big difference from three fights in the two years previous.

The increased activity is something Lewis welcomes and something he claims is helping his progression.

“I can’t wait to get back out there on the 10th, camp has gone great I have been working hard in the gym. I’m feeling better than ever. it’s great to be out again and having a good run of fights. This is what I need at this stage of my career,” he adds before saying he is six-round ready.

“I’m feeling good about the six rounds. I know I can do them easily in the gym with top lads, so come fight night I’m more than ready.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead