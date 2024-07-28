Kellie Harrington begins her Olympic defence

Just one Team Ireland boxer takes to the ring in Paris on Monday.

Kellie Harrington begins the defence of her lightweight Olympic title in a Last 16 clash and looks to build on Jack Marley’s Sunday success.

The St Mary’s BC fighter climbs through the ropes at 14:45 to fight Alessia Messiano after the Italian defeated Turkey’s Gizem Ozer in the Round of 32.

Harrington and Messiano met once before, at an Ireland V Italy dual nations at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown in April, 2021. Harrington was a 5-0 victor that day.

Like Harrington Messiano’s is a decorated and talented fighter. She won World gold, World bronze and European gold but all those wins came down the scales at featherweight and the most recent of which came in 2016.

The experienced Italian did win world bronze at lightweight in 2022, losing in the semi-final to the now Brian Peters-managed pro world champion Brazilian Beatrix Ferreira in the semi-final. Ireland did compete in the World in 2022.

Team Ireland Boxing

Athletes:

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg

Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg

Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff:

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader

Zauri Antia – Head Coach

Damian Kennedy – Coach

Lynne McEnery – Coach

James Doyle – Coach

Jim Clover – Doctor

Lorcan McGee – Physio

Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist