Jay Byrne leaks desired Irish 5 v 5 LINE UP

Jay Byrne has outlined the six matchups he hopes to make for the proposed 5v5 styled fight night.

It’s no secret JB Promotions and Ian Gaughran Boxing have been mulling over emulating the format Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren used to great effect in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Talks are at a preliminary stage but Byrne told Irish-boxing.com he wants to make the fight night for October 4, a date he has booked for the Warehouse at the Red Cow.

IGB main man Gaughran hasn’t been as vocal about the card but Irish-boxing.com understands certain fights have been discussed.

Indeed, it’s got to the stage where there are so many potential fights Byrne is talking about a 6v6.

A possible headliner would be an exciting Irish title fight between BUI Celtic champion Dave Ryan and former holder of that belt Senan Kelly, although rumour suggests Clare’s Ryan may have the chance to fight on the proposed Callum Walsh September 20 bill.

“We have just had Senan Kelly Vs David Ryan approved for the Irish title,” reveals Byrne.

“I know David has said he doesn’t know what numbers he can do on a Friday tickets wise but look it’s 10 weeks and it’s a chance of winning an Irish title, so to me it’s a no brainer. Myself as a boxer I would of fought for it any day of the week. I wouldn’t have cared what I earned as the value of been the champion of my country outweighed anything else. This is a proper 50-50.”

A dust-up between Celtic Warrior battler Daniel O’Sullivan and Sean Murray has also got BUI blessing for a title and could be a mouthwatering war.

“Another fight we have also approved is Sean Murray versus Daniel O Sullivan for the BUI Celtic title at 154lbs, myself and Pascal [Collins] had briefly discussion prior to Sean’s fight on Friday and both have agreed to this fight.”

The third fight Byrne wants to make is former BUI Celtic champion Graham McCormack versus Robbie Burke.

It’s another match up that may be a bit harder to make with ‘G Train’ said to have options.

“Another fight I have proposed is Robert Burke versus Graham Mc Cormack, two really good lads and I have lots of respect for both. This fight came from a post Graham made on social media ” anyone ” anywhere ” anytime ” and Robert asked me to make that match so I proposed it .

“I got told Graham didn’t really fancy it and would need to be good money ? We will make a fair offer today for this and if accepted then great and if not we have other options for Burkie, but after Grahams last two results I dont see many better offers in regards 50-50s coming,” he continues before trying to sell the fight to Limerick further.

“I would prefare to see Graham in proper 50-50s than taking one sided fights at this stage in his career as he deserves better,” he adds obviously trying to tempt McCormack into action.

Cain Lewis versus Connor Kerr is another that has been discussed and put forward by JB Promotions. It’s another that may have a stumbling block.

“I believe Connor is interested however a Friday doesn’t suit with travel, so like I said about Dave it’s 10 weeks notice.”

What could develop into a mouthwatering grudge match between Glen Byrne and James Freeman is another put forward by Byrne, as is a clash of punchers Shane McConnell and Peter Carr.

“Glenn Byrne and James Freeman was proposed,” he says before commenting on the potential grudge.

“I don’t have anything against James bar that carry on in Belfast calling for Glenn while he was still in the ring. I agree with Glen that was disrespectful and immature but bar that I’ve no issue. If it happens it happens but if not it’s no issue.

On McConnell versus Carr he says: “two big punchers that both came from the kickboxing/Thai boxing world. Shane Mc Connoll is open to fight anyone just like Peter. In my opinion this has war written all over it. If Peter wants this it will happen October 4th.”