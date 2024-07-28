People have fought very long to make cannabis mainstream and acceptable in society. Actors, musicians, comedians, politicians, and people from different walks of life have been vocal about the potential benefits of cannabis plants.

As a result, cannabis-derived products like CBL oils, tinctures, gummies, and more are now completely legal in America now. There are now many studies that show that cannabis is effective for managing various health conditions including sleep, anxiety, stress, appetite, recovery, skin nourishment, and more.

You can check some suggestions of CBD gummies for anxiety, to experience these claims firsthand. Celebrities like Mike Tyson have also launched their cannabis brands to capture this wave.

In a recent interview, he talked about his experience and story of getting involved in the cannabis industry. Today, we’ll take an in-depth look at his journey, and understand how his brand is making waves in the cannabis industry.

Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson’s Entry Into Commercial Cannabis Industry

Mike Tyson recently gave an interview to Forbes titled “Mike Tyson On Taking a Bite Out of the Cannabis Industry.” The former American heavyweight champion talked at length about his relationship with cannabis and how it has changed his life.

After years of retirement, he is back once again for a professional boxing match with YouTube celebrity Jake Paul. While training for this match, Mike has extensively used pot for better recovery and relaxation.

Just a few years ago, in 2021, Milke launched his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0. It’s famous for its iconic broken ear-shaped gummies, which are based on Evander Holyfield’s ear, which Mike bit on during the 1997 match.

The brand has an international presence now and sells cannabis and CBD products across multiple countries, including America, Barcelona, and Thailand.

Tyson 2.0 is basically a cannabis accessories brand with a vision to transform the cannabis industry through expertise, transparency, and precision. It aims to make high-quality cannabis more accessible globally.

The product lineup includes a variety of marijuana and CBD stuff, including edibles, vapes, flowers, and seeds. The iconic ear-shaped gummies called Mike Bites were actually developed by Mike’s wife, Kiki.

How Tyson 2.0 Works and Its Expansion Plans

Mike’s vision is to make his brand globally accessible and, one by one, tap into the global markets where cannabis is becoming legal. Recently, Germany has legalized adult cannabis use, and Mike is planning to expand there in partnership with PEHCHAAN International.

In February of this year, Tyson 2.0 expanded into the cannabis seed-selling market. Mike launched an exotic lineup in collaboration with a famous cannabis seed company called Royal Queen Seeds. With co-branding between Royal Queen Seed and Tyson 2.0, seeds for six weed strains are initially available now.

The aim is to bring high-quality seeds to cannabis enthusiasts who want to grow their own weed. The initial offering includes seeds for strains like Gelato 44, NYC Sour D, Dynomite Diesel, Corkscrew, Punch Pie, and Gelato Auto.

As of now, these seeds are available in the U.S. and can also be bought in other countries in pack sizes 1, 3, 5, and 10 seed packs. It’s a three-year collaboration between Tyson 2.0 and Royal Queen Seeds, and together they will launch 12 more strains of seeds in the upcoming years. Mike said that the company mainly works on licensing models.

The brand works with different franchises, which, using specific approved methods, grow, manufacture, and sell high-quality products under the Tyson 2.0 branding banner. As of now, the company is comfortably making $150 million in revenue, with multifold growth expected in the upcoming years.

Out of the total sales, around 30% of revenue is generated through the sale of cannabis products, and the remaining 70% consists of nicotine vapes, CBD products, smoking accessories, and more.

CBD, Hemp, and Tyson Ranch – Mike’s Cannabis Paradise

Mike has big plans for r Tyson 2.0; the brand is now available in 16 other countries. Just a few days ago, Tyson 2.0 collaborated with a vape manufacturing company, Holiday, to expand New York’s vape market.

Tyson 2.0 has also expanded in the hemp and CBD space by collaborating with LGNDS LLC, which is a global hemp product market. market. This marks Tyson’s first step in growing the CBD industry, which is expected to grow at a 34.4% CAGR in the upcoming years.

This partnership has allowed Tyson 2.0 to sell CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9,9, and other hemp-derived products in markets where marijuana laws are still strict. The products are initially sold through small format, large format, and C-stores.

Mike personally tested and approved each product so that people could also feel and experience the same high-quality medicinal effects of this natural compound.

Other than this, Mike also owns a 420-acre ranch in California. It’s a multipurpose cannabis tourism destination that allows people to wind down, enjoy music festivals, and try different kinds of cannabis products, like flowers, edibles, extracts, and concentrates.

The ranch also hosts educational and research facilities and aims to provide people with a rich cannabis experience that is full of knowledge, entertainment, and fun recreational activities.

The Final Thoughts

Well, that’s a wrap. We hope you had fun reading about Mike Tyson’s cannabis empire. From the best CBD edibles to exotic seeds and vapes, his brand, Tyson 2.0, has become a prominent name in the cannabis industry.

Mike has always spoken about how cannabis has improved his life, and as a professional athlete, it has helped him with both recovery and relaxation. If Tyson 2.0 is not available around you, go with some other reputed CBD brand like Colorado Botanicals.

Using CBD regularly can help you with your anxiety, stress, and sleep management. Just make sure to start with a low dose and try to increase your water intake, as it may cause slight dehydration initially.