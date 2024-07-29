Iceland, a nation with a population of just over 330,000, witnessed an extraordinary rise in football that captured global attention. Now, your online bet can also be made at 1xBet on all matches from the Icelandic national side too.

This ascent, often termed the "Golden Generation" of Icelandic football, began to take shape in the early 2010s. The roots of this success can be traced back to the early 2000s, when the country invested heavily in football infrastructure, particularly in indoor facilities. These investments allowed young players to train year-round, overcoming the harsh Icelandic winters.

Some huge milestones

The most significant milestone for this golden generation was their qualification for the UEFA Euro 2016. This was the 1st time Iceland had ever qualified for a major tournament. They not only qualified but also made an impressive run to the quarter-finals, defeating England 2-1 in the Round of 16 before falling to France.

The Icelandic team’s performance was marked by a strong defense and a cohesive team spirit. Some notable players that were part of this team were:

Gylfi Sigurðsson;

Aron Gunnarsson;

and Hannes Halldórsson.

Following their Euro 2016 success, Iceland continued to build on their momentum by qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This achievement made Iceland the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, a record that underscored the enormity of their accomplishment. Although they did not advance beyond the group stage, managing a draw against Argentina and scoring two goals in the tournament, their presence on football’s biggest stage was historic.

Impact and legacy

The success of Iceland's golden generation has had a profound impact on football both domestically and internationally.

Domestically, the achievements of the national team have inspired a new generation of players and increased participation in the sport across all age groups. The number of registered football players in Iceland grew significantly during this period, from around 20,000 in the early 2000s to over 25,000 by the end of the decade. This represents a substantial portion of the population.