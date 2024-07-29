Flawless Kellie Harrington moves to win one win of second Olympic medal

Kellie Harrington cruised to within one win of a second Olympic medal in Paris this afternoon.

The Dubliner laid down an early marker, as she whitewashed fellow experienced operator Alessia Messiano in a lightweight round of 16 win.

The 34-year-old, who has made a deliberate attempt to remain quiet going into the Games, put in the kind of performance that will make noise among the lightweight boxers in the Village.

Harrington won every round on every card against the three-time World Championships medal winner, claiming a unanimous points decision and a quarter-final place.

Harrington wasn’t long about finding her rhythm, she made her jab the punch of the first minute and confused her foe with faints and good movement. The Dub then rocked Messiano with a one-two right on the 60-second mark before going on to dominate the remainder of the stanza, producing flashes brilliance, a lead backhand uppercut the most eye-catching of the many punches landed in a 5-0 round.

It was vintage Harrington in the second, as the reigning champion showed her full array of talent in the second. The 34-year-old was controlled, comfortable and concise in her work.

The St Mary’s fighter switched stances and approaches against a game operator. Messiano was walked onto all manner of punches when the Irish star was on the back foot and was rocked anytime Harrington decided to hold her feet and let combinations fly.

Again the judges gave her the round across the board, meaning Harrington just had to avoid disaster in the last session to win the fight.

Messiano to her credit was full of effort but Harrington’s timing, understanding of distance, and accuracy were on another level and she cruised into the quarter-final where a win would see her join Paddy Barnes as a two time Olympic medal winner.