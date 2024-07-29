European Schools Co-Captains Confirmed

The Team Co-Captains for Ireland’s European School Championship team have been named.

Ella Archbold of Ballybrack BC and Michael Mullaney of Claremorris Boxing Club have been bestowed the honour and will captain their country at the tournament.

Archbold and Mullaney are two of 29 young Irish boxers selected to represent Ireland at the 2024 European Schools Championships, which take place in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina from August 1 to 10.

Team Ireland came home from the 2023 European School Championships in Slovenia with three gold, one silver and seven bronze medals. That haul ensured they finished third place finish in the medals table.

32 federations competed in the tournament. In all, 380 boxers contested the tournament. Ukraine topped the medals table with 20, followed by England, with 12. Team Ireland had the largest women’s team, of 12 boxers, and the joint second-largest men’s team, of 14 boxers.

Tournament Schedule

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers:

Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey