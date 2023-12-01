“Dropped by Lightweights” – Crocker Coach Questions McKenna chin

Tyrone McKenna is stepping in with a genuine big hitter on Saturday night warns Billy Nelson.

‘The Mighty Celt’ has taken offense to people suggesting Lewis Crocker will knock him out when the pair meet in a mouthwatering all-Belfast fight at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

The 33-year-old says he has been in with bigger names and bigger hitters, proving he has ‘a world-class chin’ in the process.

However, Nelson argues otherwise s, warning Crocker has different-level power and packs a punch that will be alien to the Pete Taylor-trained entertainer.

Nelson says the Belfast welterweight is one of the biggest punchers in the division and McKenna will discover as much on the Conlan-Gill chief support.

“Tyrone is a good boxer, but Tyrone has been dropped by lightweights and light welterweights who are not known to be punchers,” Nelson told Irish-boxing.com.

Belfast, UK – November 30: Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Europe Welterweight Title fight on saturday night. 30 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker

“Lewis Crocker is a ferocious puncher, the hardest puncher pound for pound I’ve had on the pads. I reckon he is the hardest punching welterweight in the world, so a difference between getting hit, and dropped by a lightweight and a light welterweight, than being hit by that man.”

Responding to McKenna querying ‘The Croc’s’ power, he adds: “Believe me it’s ferocious. Someone actually said to me he sent a tremor through his body when he landed, that just shows you.”

Although Team Crocker seem to be eyeing up a career-changing knockout win, Nelson says there is more to ‘The Croc’s’ game than KO capability.

“It’s not just power, he’s skilful too. You don’t win 90 out of 97 amateur fights unless you’ve skills to match.”