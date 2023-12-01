Caoimhin Agyarko clarifies Eddie Hearn relationship

Caoimhin Agyarko says he has no problems with Eddie Hearn, has never turned down a fight, and is ready to shut up those he feels are stirring it up this weekend.

The Belfast light middleweight takes on Troy Williamson in one of many eagerly anticipated 50-50 clashes on the Conlan-Gill card at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

It’s a fight Williamson says the Belfast man doesn’t want, claiming promoter Hearn ‘forced’ him to take it.

Agyarko has laughed off such suggestions and says the noise around the clash has only proved to motivate him.

In a strange public move, Matchroom boss Hearn did suggest Agyarko turned the fight around October time, but speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously ‘Black Thunder’ explained that wasn’t the case.

Speaking during on fight week, he revealed he was on the same page as his promoter and is now keen to show any doubters why he never had reason to worry about ‘Trojan’.

“I have no problems with Eddie Hearn at all,” the fighter who turned 27 this week told Irish-boxing.com quite matter-of-factly.

“Look, I’m here the fight is made, so I obviously didn’t turn it down,” he adds with a smile.

Belfast, UK – November 30: Caoimhin Agyarko and Troy Williamson Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title fight on saturday night. 30 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko Portrait

“This will shut a lot of people up, those people who said I turned the fight down, who don’t know what they are talking about. It is all added motivation.”

The Liverpool-trained Belfast man also feels former British champion and recent British title challenger, Williamson has disrespected him in the build-up.

He wasn’t prepared to return verbal fire during fight week, preferring to hit back in the ring.

“I don’t talk smack. I do my talking in the ring. I don’t like disrespecting fighters. I know sometimes you have to hype up a fight, but that’s not me I’ll do my talking in the ring,” he continues before revealing he goes into the fight injury-free and on the back of a solid camp.

“I’m expecting the toughest test of my career on Saturday night but I’ve prepared better than ever. I’ve done a 16-week camp. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. This is the fittest I’ve ever been, so, yeah, it’s going to be a tough fight but I’m ready for it.”

The fight is the Joe McNally-trained Holy Trinity graduate’s first in his hometown since 2019, and he is enjoying having home comforts during fight week.

“I’m buzzing to be to be back. First time fighting here since 2019 and it’s only my second time fighting at home. I feel more relaxed. I’m in my own town, stayed in my own house, I just feel comfortable,” he explains before giving a varied prediction.

“Caoimhin Agyarko win, knockout, early late, points, any way, I win.”