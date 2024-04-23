John Joe Nevin set for Summer return

John Joe Nevin is back training and eyeing up a summer return.

The Olympic medal winner has suffered a sporadic existence since turning over and hasn’t fought since late 2019.

That win was a Channel 5 broadcast WBA International super featherweight title win over Freddy Fonseca and looked set to be a springboard toward the natural talent fulfilling his potential.

However, it proved another false dawn as ‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ hasn’t defended the title or even fought since.

The Olympic silver medal winner was due to fight in April f 2021. However, one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs’ fight with former WBO Youth Champion Shaun Cooper was cancelled due to Covid.

John Joe Nevin on ten years as a pro, that brutal golf club attack that nearly finished him, having more managers than Watford and eyeing a comeback after nearly 5yrs out. Oh a call-out, too. The Rocky Roadhttps://t.co/0OyOWn43uc — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) April 23, 2024

That fight was to be the 32-year-old first under the management of Billy Joe Saunders and the cancelation proved a massive disappointment for the southpaw who has struggled to get any rhythm to his pro career.

There was due to be a return in March last year but again that fell through.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his son Martin was crowned Boy 3 Irish champion at 40kgs, Nevin suggested he’d be back this year, would work with Pete Taylor and had signed a long term managerial agreement with an American team.

Speaking to Kevin Byrne on the popular Ricky Road podcast, Nevin, who now runs his own club Mullingar Shufflers, confirmed he is on the comeback trail and suggested he was on course for two re-introduction fights this summer.