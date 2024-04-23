AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

MEDAL ALERT – Niamh Fay wins European Championship bronze at least

Jonny Stapleton

Niamh Fay is a European Championship medal winner.

The Dubliner stepped relatively easily onto the podium on Tuesday morning after the proposed medal clash was cancelled.

Fay was down to box the second seed Stanmira Petrova in an eagerly anticipated quarter-final but the Bulgarian pulled out injured, giving the Phoenix Ballyboughal Boxing star a walkover in the process.

It means Fay wins bronze at the very least and becomes the first Team Ireland fighter to mine precious continental metal at this years Belgrade hosted tournament.

The medal win is 21-year-old’s first at an Elite senior competition but the florescent sock-loving all-action puncher, who beat tough Russian opposition to get the quarters, is now a three-time European medal winner having won gold at Youth and Under-22 level previously.

Fay will now look to improve the colour of the medal in the semi-finals later this week.

Four more Team Ireland boxers will look to join the Dub on the podium later today.

Shannon Sweeney, Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke and Lisa O’Rourke all contest quarter-finals in Serbia on Tuesday.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

