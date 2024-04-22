European Championships – Five Box for Medals on bumper Tuesday

Five Irish boxers will box for European Championship on a bumper day in Belgrade.

Shannon Sweeney, Niamh Fay, Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke and Lisa O’Rourke all contest for podium places at their respective weights.

St Anne’s operator Sweeney is in action for the second day running. Standing between the Mayo 50kg fighter and a medal is #1 seed in the weight Laura Fuertes Fernandez. Sweeney shares the ring with the Spaniard in Bout 1 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

Fay, who like Sweeney registered Russian prelim victory on Monday, is also up against seeded opposition.

The Dubliner boxes #2 Stanmira Petrova of Bulgaria for a medal. That bantamweight clash is bout 8 of the Afternoon Session.

Reigning lightweight Olympic champion and Paris Olympian, Harrington fights for the first time in the tournament and could instantly add to her medal collection when she boxes Turkey’s Ozer Gizem in Bout 1 of Ring A’s Evening Session.

Team flag bearer, 66kg Lisa O’Rourke, who like Harrington and her sister Aoife O’Rourke had a bye to this stage, will contest her quarter-final in Bout 5 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

The younger of the two boxing sisters will look to add European honours to the World gold she possesses when she boxes against Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova. Paris Olympian and European medal winner Aoife O’Rourke opens her account at the tournament 2 outs later (Bout 7), against Veronika Nakota.

Afternoon Sessions at the tournament begin at 2pm, Irish time – Evening Sessions begin at 4.45pm.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Draws are available here