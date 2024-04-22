European Championships – Fay and Sweeney move to within one win of a medal
Shannon Sweeney and Niamh Fay are one win away from a European Championships medal.
Both won through to the quarter-final stage of the prestigious contest with victories in Belgrade on Monday.
St Anne 50kg boxer, Sweeney produced a brilliant display to reach the last eight overcoming Geliusa Galieva in the prelims.
The Mayo boxer dominated from start to finish to score a unanimous decision win over the Russian, and a chance at a podium place. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27.
Fay also enjoyed success over Russian opposition. The Dublin bantamweight outpointed Karina Tazabekova to move to within touching distance of a medal. The European Youth gold medal winner was tested on occasion but recorded a well-deserved 4-1 win. The final scores: 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 28:29; 29:28.
Double Olympian Michaela Walsh didn’t progress. The featherweight had the path to the quarter-finals blocked by France’s Sthelyne Grosy. The 5-0 decision went in the French boxer’s favour. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 29:28; 30:27; 29:28; 30:27.
Lisa O’Rourke, Aoife O’Rourke and Kellie Harrington were handed a quarter-final spot via the draw, while Adam Hession and Dean Clancy have won through to the same stage.
As a result Ireland now have seven fighters just nine minutes away from continental silverware.
Team
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast
60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin
