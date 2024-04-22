Appeal lodged for Sean McComb as opponent reacts to result backlash

A formal ‘appeal’ and ‘complaint’ has been lodged with the WBO following Sean McComb’s by now infamous defeat on Saturday night.

McComb produced a career-best performance against Arnold Barnoza Jr in chief support to Devin Haney – Ryan Garcia in New York but didn’t get a career-best win to go with it.

‘The Public Nuisance’ was the victim of a much-criticised 98-92, 93-97, 94-96 scorecard on a DAZN broadcast Golden Boy card.

The vast majority that watched the clash had McComb winning, while the likes of Eddie Hearn, Carl Frampton, Teddy Atlas have expressed shock at how the bout was scored.

The Belfast light welter’s coach Pete Taylor called it a ‘robbery’ and his manager has gone for an action and words approach.

As well as expressing his frustration Lee Eaton, who also manages Steven Ward, has lodged an appeal with the WBO, whose Intercontinental title was on the line over the 10 rounds live on DAZN.

History suggests the appeal won’t lead to the result being changed but could it act to remind the WBO that they owe McComb a favour.

Meanwhile, Barboza Jr took to social media to defend his performance and the result.

“I got 200 negative comments about my performance but I also received 400 plus supportive messages. I appreciate the support from all over the world. I fight and the judges judge.

“Having a rough night doesn’t define your worth as a fighter. Everyone has off days, but consistent hard work speaks volumes about my dedication and abilities. It’s important to recognise that one bad night doesn’t overshadow my overall performance and value as a fighter. 30-0.

“My hat goes off to Sean McComb, great warrior #8 in the WBO for a reason. A close fight does not equal robbery.”