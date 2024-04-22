Finance not Fall out – No Eddie Hearn – Katie rift

An offer too good to turn down rather than any fallout has led to Katie Taylor fighting on Netflix and an MVP Promotions fight card, reveals Eddie Hearn.

Taylor won’t fight under the Matchroom banner for the first time since turning professional when she puts her four light-welterweight world titles on the line against Amanda Serrano in Texas on July 20.

The change in promoter and thus change in broadcast partner – all the Bray fighter’s previous bouts appeared on DAZN – prompted some to wonder if there had been a parting of ways with Hearn.

However, the Matchroom boss revealed he was part of the negotiations for what is billed as the richest fight in female boxing history – and points out the move has his and DAZN’s blessing.

Hearn, who still harbours hopes of promoting Taylor-Cameron III in Ireland, says he will work with the trailblazing star post the massive rematch, which is co-main event alongside Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul.

“We negotiated the whole fight because it was the right opportunity for Katie Taylor,” Hearn told Boxing Social. “It was the right offer, and I want to thank DAZN for allowing us to have that sensible conversation to say, ‘Look, let’s let her get the win here, and then we’ll be back for a big fight.

“But at this point in her career, when we receive an offer like that – the right offer – we have to consider it. Shaun Palmer did a great job negotiating with Nakisa [Bidarian], and MVP and Brian Peters did a great job.

“It’s just honesty to say this is a good offer. We believe we can win the fight, so let’s take it. I’m not involved from a promotional point of view, but we’ll be backing [Taylor] 100 percent, and we expect to come through.”

It’s understood, Taylor has never had a long-term contract with Matchroom or Hearn. Up and until this point they’ve worked together to change women’s boxing on the back of handshake deals.

It now seems they shook hands on working together post July 20 and the Essex fight maker already has ideas on what’s next.

“Financially, this was a big opportunity,” Hearn said of the Serrano rematch. “We like the fight. She wants to be in the biggest fights out there. Simple as that.”

“Once she beats Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor is going to be back against the likes of Chantelle Cameron, Alycia Baumgardner.”