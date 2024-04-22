‘F**king Robbed’ – Emotional Pete Taylor hits out at ‘cheating’ judges

A furious Pete Taylor accused the judges of ‘robbing’ Sean McComb of a deserved life-changing win in New York on Saturday night.

The Belfast southpaw produced a career-best display against Arnold Barboza Jr at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on the undercard of Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney.

‘The Public Nuisance’ looked certain to get reward for the excellent display by way of a career-altering victory. However, he was denied by a scorecard that caused shock and upset in equal measure.

The boxing world was certainly left bemused and McComb fans were extremely upset. The Holy Trinity graduates coach, Taylor was both as well as extremely angry.

“Sean put on a mastercalss of boxing He won at least six out of the 10 rounds and was f**cking robbed by the judges,” Taylor said breaking his usually reserved style for a more forth right approach.

“Boxers take drug tests before every fight and if they fail them they get bans, which is 100 percent correct but these judges cheat people and nothing happens. They don’t even get a slap on the wrist when they cheat people.”

Taylor points out the 98-92, 94-96, 97-93 card didn’t just cost McComb a famous win, it cost him the chance to earn life-changing money and a possible world title shot.

“If Sean would have won tonight he gets life-changing money but they can cheat fighters just to be on the good side of promoters. I love boxing but it can be a brutal sport, a shite sport because of the likes of these people outside the ring who have never taken a punch in their lives.

“They are changing people’s lives, it’s shocking and something should be done about it.”