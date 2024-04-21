Going to Galway – Kieran Molloy set for Stadium homecoming

Kieran Molloy is going back to Galway.

Molloy will top a show at home for the second time in his young career this summer.

The Oughterard BC graduate is being brought back to his home county by GBM Sports in July.

His new promoter Izzy Asif confirmed as much when speaking during the ‘Coming of Age’ card on Saturday night.

“Kieran Molloy is going to have some massive massive nights. In July we are going to his back garden, we’ll do a show in Galway and showcase just how much skill he’s got,” he said.

Asif was speaking just after the former amateur standout had come through the toughest test of his career.

Dropped in the sixth and under pressure from start to finish, the 25-year-old faced real adversity for the first time since turning over but passed a massive gut check to continue his unbeaten start.

It was nervy at times but the Connacht favourite’s promoter was delighted with the determination and desire Molloy showed to get the win.

Indeed, the former heavyweight sees the steal shown as confirmation the EU Championship medal winner has all the traits needed to become a world champion.

“When you sign guys you want to see what they are about. Kieran Molloy showed how much heart and determination he’s got. He showed more in that fight than all of his last seven or eight fights. He showed how much heart he has against a tough, durable, non-stop action opponent. He came back [from a knockdown] stayed disciplined and at times was world-class in there.”

Molloy brought boxing back to Galway for the first time in over 20 years when he topped a bill in Salthill under the Conlan Boxing banner this time last year.

The local hero sold out Leisureland with ease leading to rumour suggesting GBM will look for a bigger ship for a July return and Molloy could even fight outdoors. As a GBM stablemate Tiernan Bradley, who also got a work out in Rotherham on Saturday night, will also populate the bill.