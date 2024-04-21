Three Irish Boxers in European Championship action on Monday
Three Irish boxers will box for European Championship quarter-final spots in Serbia on Monday.
Shannon Sweeney, Michaela Walsh and and Niamh Fay all step through the ropes on Day 5 of the contest in Belgrade.
St Anne’s boxer Sweeney opens her campaign against Russia’s Geliusa Galieva and contests a 50kg prelim in Ring A’s Evening Session.
Double Olympian, 57kg Walsh meets France’s Sthelyne Grosy in Bout 7 of the same ring and session.
Ballyboughal’s Fay will begin her championships also against Russian opposition, in the form of Karina Tazabekova. The Dubliner is in action in Bout 6 of Ring B’s Evening Session.
Afternoon Sessions at the tournament begin at 2pm, Irish time – while Evening Sessions get underway at 4.45pm
Team
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast
60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin
