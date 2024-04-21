Hession and Clancy move to within touching distance of a European medal

It was a case of two out of three ain’t bad for Team Ireland at the European Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

Eugene McKeever, Adam Hession and Dean Clancy were all in round of 32 action on Day 4 of the prestigious tournament.

Sligo duo Hession and Clancy secured wins and progressed to within touching distance of a medal but McKeever exited the tournament.

Hession won through to the quarter-finals, and is one win away from a medal thanks to a 5-0 victory over Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi.

Hession will fight for bronze at least on Wednesday. Paris Olympian Clancy will also fight for a medal on Wednesday after he won his first fight in the competition on Sunday.

Clancy will fight Spain’s Oier Ibarreche Conde in his quarter-final following victory over IBA’s Abdul Fawaz Aborode.

McKeever leaves the tournament after split decision defeat to Azerbaijan’s Aliyev Sharkan.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Draws are available here