John Donoghue blasts to GOLD in European final

John Donoghue’s star rose again as the Olympic Mullingar welterweight bagged European Junior gold in Sarajevo.

Donoghue overcame Artyom Stepanyan from Armenia in the final, the Irish banger taking a split decision win.

Donoghue, the world junior champ, continues to impress and he earned a 19th gold for Ireland at the European Juniors, just hours after team-mate Edward Harty took the light-welterweight prize.

Donoghue made a savage mark on things in the third round.

Stepanyan was counted twice in the last verse. With 80 seconds to go, Donoghue rocked Stepanyan and he followed it up almost immediately.

When Donoghue blasted another right hand to the cheek of the Armenian, Stepanyan’s headgear flew to the canvas.

Stepanyan was given a reprieve as his corner put their man back together again.

Donoghue was on his way, though, and soon his hand was raised in triumph.

On Friday, Donoghue stopped Vasilije Djurdjevic in their semi-final with Djurdjevic also counted twice.

Last December, in Yerevan, Donoghue overcame Ulmasov Khikmatillo from Uzbekistan to win world gold.

He secured European bronze with an excellent final round against William Lovebridge from England on Thursday.

That colour was upgraded against Ulmasov Khikmatillo and a golden moment followed on Sunday evening.