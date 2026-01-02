WINNERS: The 2025 Irish-Boxing Awards

The people have spoken.

Thousands of votes have been cast and we now have our winners of the Irish-Boxing.com Awards for 2025.

Across nine categories and fourty-one nominees, the best of Irish boxing are recognised following a brilliant 12 months.

So, without further ado….

The Harrison Jameson Pro Debut of the Year

Kelsey Leonard (v Kira Carter)

Leonard’s impressive second-round stoppage start in Belfast garnered 33% of the votes to see her finish ahead of Sarah Murphy and Christina Desmond on 20% apiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish-Boxing.com (@irishboxingcom)

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Aaron McKenna (v Liam Smith)

Underlining his world title credentials, the Monaghan middleweight absolutely dominated Smith at Wembley Stadium and scored 38% in the vote to come in ahead of Sean McComb’s dismantling of Hugo Micallef (26%).

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Teo Alin v Lee Gormley

This Belfast small-hall barn-burner for the BUI Celtic super-featherweight title tops the poll with 31%. If you do anything today, watch back that eighth round! Coming in second was the Windsor war between Matty Boreland and Ruadhan Farrell for the Irish super-bantamweight title.

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

Callum Walsh (v Dean Sutherland)

Boom. Our closest poll. Walsh’s wallop was locked at 28% with Mick Conlan’s flattenning of Jack Bateson but emerges victorious by a margin of just TWO votes.

The Kevin Sheehy Young Amateur of the Year

Pa Casey

The Kerry kid won European Schoolboys gold in Montenegro following four wins which also see him claim the Best Male Boxer award. With 23% of the poll, Casey won this close vote ahead of Crumlin’s European Junior gold medallist Kristian Jubani (21%).

The Paddy Hyland Snr Trainer of the Year

Zaur Antia

We couldn’t in good conscience put this one to a poll. King Zaur retired this year after overseeing the greatest period of success for Irish boxing ever. The transformative Georgian is a true legend.

The Eamonn Magee Jnr Prospect of the Year

Kelsey Leonard

A second award for the Kildare feather, Leonard scored four wins in just over four months to move into contention for big fights very quickly. A very close vote, Leonard on 27% edged Steven Cairns on 26% and Jack O’Neill on 25%. The future is bright.

Amateur Boxer of the Year

Patsy Joyce

The former underage phenom burst onto the scene this year, claiming 55kg bronze at the World Championships in Liverpool and bagged 42% of the vote here to finish ahead of World Champion Aoife O’Rourke (30%).

The John Cooney Fighter of the Year

Katie Taylor

With 37% of the vote, the Queen picks up our flagship award for the fifth time, coming in ahead of IBF welterweight world champion Lewis Crocker (28%). It was decided this year to rename this award in honour of John Cooney following his tragic passing. RIP John.