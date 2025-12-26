Headline NewsLatestPro NewsTop News of The Day

VOTE: The 2025 Irish-Boxing Awards

The year is coming to a close and what a year it has been.

Irish fighters have excelled at all levels in another incredible year.

As ever, Irish-Boxing.com will recognise these achievements through our annual awards – chosen by you, the Irish-Boxing.com readers.

Polls for each of the awards can be found below and voting will remain open until New Year’s Eve – with results to be revealed on January 1st.

Best of luck to all our nominees!

The Harrison Jameson Pro Debut of the Year

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

The Kevin Sheehy Young Amateur of the Year

The Eamonn Magee Jnr Prospect of the Year

Amateur Boxer of the Year

The John Cooney Fighter of the Year

