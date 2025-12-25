Two Time World Champion Chance – Anthony Cacace – Jaza Dickens in the World for St Patrick’s Weekend

Anthony Cacace looks set to be handed the chance to become a two-time world champion in Dublin in March.

Irish-boxing.com believes the former IBF super featherweight world champion is on a collision course with Jaza Dickens.

It seems ‘The Apache’ will challenge the Liverpudlian for his WBA world title in the spring and will do so at the 3Arena on St Patrick’s weekend.

Frank Warren has the 3Arena booked for March and has Dublin plans for Sheriff Street’s Pierce O’Leary. Broadcasters DAZN want a high-profile fight high up the bill, and that’s where Cacace comes in.

The Belfast boxer, who, like O’Leary, is Queensberry aligned, was initially linked to Dublin-hosted fights with Jono Carroll and Feargal McCrory. However, it now appears he will co-main event in a world title fight.

Frank Warren has hinted that an announcement is incoming.

World Champ Dickens has strong Dublin connections. He trained in the Colliseum Gym under Pete Taylor and lived in Ballyfermot while camping in Ireland’s capital.

The same sources sharing the Cacace news are also confident ‘Big Bang’ will fight Mark Chamberlain in his Dublin debut.

Steven Cairns is also likely to appear. The Cork man was being lined up to fight Belfast’s James McGivern, but talk of that particular fight has cooled.