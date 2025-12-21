‘Back in the Mix’ – Jamie Conlan has Big Plans for Kurt Walker

Kurt Walker remains firmly on course for major fights despite suffering the first defeat of his professional career, according to manager Jamie Conlan.

The Belfast featherweight lost a competitive bout to Liam Davies earlier this year and hasn’t fought since.

His manager has big plans for him in 2026 and is adamant his performance against European title winner Davies is proof the Canal BC graduate is world-level ready.

“He handled it pretty well,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com. “Because before you step up in level, you don’t really know if you’re around that level. Kurt found out very quickly that he is around that level.

“He was able to hang with Liam Davies, change a few things, and he would have won the fight. So he definitely is thereabouts.”

Belfast, UK: Kurt Walker v Lyon Woodstock, Featherweight Contest 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Kurt Walker celebrates his win.

Rather than denting confidence, the loss has sharpened Walker’s focus, with the Olympian eager to return to action and immediately reinsert himself into the big-fight picture.

“He just needs to get back in. We get him back on the horse, hopefully get him a win first, and then get straight back in,” Conlan explained. “But Kurt wants big fights. He just wants the biggest fights out there.”

Talks are ongoing with multiple promotional outfits as Conlan Sports work to secure Walker a pathway back toward contention in early 2026.

“We’ve been speaking to a few different promoters — Zuffa Boxing and different people like that — so there’s hopefully something coming up starting next year for Kurt.

“He’s there or thereabouts at world level,” Conlan reiterated. “He just needs to get back in the mix.”