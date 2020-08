Photos – Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon’s epic battle in pictures

Katie Taylor shared another entertaining 10 rounds with Delfine Persoon in Matchroom Headquarters on Saturday night.

The Bray fighter retained her WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO world lightweight titles via a unanimous points decision.

Taylor showed guts and guile to out point the marauding Belgian by a 98-93, 96-94, 96-94 scorecard.

It was a much more convincing victory than their first clash, but still came after a grueling 10 round affair.

Checkout the fight in pictures below- photos courtesy of Mark Robinson of Matchroom.

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson Katie Taylor ring walk.

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson The fighters await decision.

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson Katie Taylor celebrates.

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson Delfine Persoon after the fight.

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson Katie Taylor interviewed after the fight.

Photo’s courtesy of Mark Robinson Matchroom