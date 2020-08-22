‘She is good eh’! – Delfine Persoon accepts and respects Katie Taylor decision







There was no complaints this time.

Delfine Persoon admitted she was beaten by the better fighter post another entertaining all the belts clash with Katie Taylor.

The champion retained her titles winning the rematch by a judges score card of 98-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Unlike their June 2019 meeting there was no controversy surrounding the result. Indeed, Persoon, who lodged a complaint with the WBC post the first reverse, had no qualms with the scorecard or the result.

The Police Officer told Sky Sports she respected the decision and said the champion was a deserving winner.

“This time I respect the result,” she said soon after the fight.

“She has my respect this time she deserves to win. I have no problem [with the result].”

The former WBC champion claimed weight proved an issue in her implementing her game plan.

The 35-year-old came in heavier than the original fight, but was still three pounds shy of the 135lbs limit.

The experienced aggressive fighter suggested she couldn’t land with enough power to slow down the superior technical boxer.

“The weight was too much. I ate, ate, ate but didn’t have the power to hurt her.

“If you don’t her [it comes down to] technique – and she is good eh! She runs around and you have to hurt her, otherwise she is away. This time I had no power to hurt her.”

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

Persoon also revealed Taylor broke her nose in the second round of the fight and when a third fight was suggested, she hinted she is best served fighting at super featherweight.

“In the second round I think I broke my nose, so it was eight rounds of boxing with a broken nose and then I think super featherweight is more my weight than lightweight.”

