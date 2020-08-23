Hard work paid off for natural talent Paddy Donovan







Paddy Donovan’s latest eye catching victory was the product of a whole lot of hard work.

The Limerick southpaw’s ‘natural talent’ was heralded within Irish boxing circles once he became only the second man to stop Des Newton in London just over a week ago.

There was high praise for the speed in which he took out a journeyman known for his ability to last the distance and a lot of chatter surrounding the shot that brought about the end.

For most the early – and in fairness expected – victory was affirmation of the stylists skill set.

However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com Donovan revealed the win had the majority of it’s roots in hard work.

It turns out the beautifully executed right to the solar plexus was a shot the 21-year-old Top Rank fighter had been working on during a busy lockdown.

“When I look back at I’m very happy of the out come and and the manner which I achieved it,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“I really pushed myself over the last few months and I couldn’t be more happy of my performance,” he added before confirming the finish came as a result of that hard work.

“I was over the moon with the shot I finished the fight with. Everyone in Ireland knows of my amateur days, my knockout shots mainly came with my left hand either to the head or body. Even in my last three pro fights it has been the left that has done the damage.

“I’ve been working on my right hook to the body and head a lot lately and I’m so happy it was the right hook that did it this time. It’s shows that my work on it is paying off.”

While he was working on doing damage with the right hand, the decorated former underage amateur claims he wasn’t actively seeking a stoppage.

The Andy Lee trained fighter says his focus was on winning the rounds and the fight.

“I don’t look for the knockout,” Donovan continues.

I know I carry the power to finished a fight, but I go in there to hit and not be hit and if the knockout comes it’s comes. The main thing for any fighter is to win the rounds and don’t look for the KO.”

Post the win English journeyman Newton heaped praise on the young prospect.

Donovan revealed: “Des Newton is a great guy and said some very nice things after the fight. He said I was the hardest puncher he’s ever faced in his career and he wished me look going forward. I wish him they same.”

It seems Top Rank, Donovan’s promoters, were happy too.

“Top Rank were really pleased with my performance and Andy is in talks right now to get me out there very shorty.”

.