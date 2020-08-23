McGuigan pushing for McCarthy Billam-Smith European title fight







Shane McGuigan is the latest to put forward the name of Chris Billam-Smith as a potential European title foe for Tommy McCarthy.

‘The Mack Attack’ has been assured of an EBU European title shot and will fight a yet to be named opponent for the famous blue strap in his next fight.

The EBU have said an opponent for McCarthy will be confirmed when they publish their latest rankings, which suggests the Pete Taylor trained crusierweight will fight who ever they instill as #2.

Billam-Smith isn’t even in the current top 15 rankings, which means he isn’t as of yet even eligible to challenge.

However, the manner in which his name is been dropped in recent weeks suggest the fight looks a genuine option.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who has promised to promote McCarthy’s European tilt, has talked positively about the Irish English clash.

‘Big Tommy’ has said he is open to all comers and Billam-Smith has name dropped the Belfast cruiser.

The Bournemouth cruiserweight’s coach, Shane McGuigan also likes the fight and wants the chance to bring it back to his stable – Carl Frampton, Conrad Cummings and Anto Cacace’s former trainer coached the titles previous owner Lawrence Okolie.

“I really want to push him on to European level now,” said McGuigan after his charge’s latest win. “I know the European title is vacant now that Lawrence [Okolie] has vacated it.”

“I think we could try to push Eddie to get Tommy McCarthy against Chris Billam-Smith for the end of the year for a European title shot.”

There have been suggestions Matchroom are looking to do a European double header with James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy in Belfast – and a Billam-Smith fight would look ideal for that card.