Andy Lee shares his Taylor Persoon scorecard







Andy Lee has shared his Taylor Persoon II score card after some surprise controversy surrounding the result.

Katie Taylor showed genuine guts and guile in Essex’s on Saturday night to secure what looked a well deserved 98-93, 96-94, 96-94 victory, retaining her four lightweight straps in the process.

The perception in Ireland and stateside was the class of Taylor told and she emerged victorious from another high paced tough class.

Indeed, that was the view of the challenger who claimed she couldn’t question the rematch result. Persoon surmised she couldn’t hurt or slow down Taylor enough to impose her extremely strong will on the Irish star.

However, Sky Sports scored the clash 96-94 in the favour of the Police Officer and there has been cries of robbery among some fans in the UK.

With that being the case, Lee has shared his card. One of the more respected pundits on the circuit was working the fight for BBC Radio 5 Live and scored it 96-94 in Taylor’s favour.

Those who work for this website are wary of Irish bias, but did feel Taylor won the fight. We’d argue while Persoon’s bravery, guts and willingness to work earned respect it wasn’t enough to earn enough points.

Joe O’Neill of this parish has argued last night was similar to Jono Carroll’s world title bid. You have to respect the effort and the never give up attitude shown, but Tevin Farmer, like Taylor had too much class on the night.

There are also those who point out effort and endurance are not enough to win a fight, clean work has to be factored in. Not to mention when Persoon did manage to drag Taylor into a scrap, the Olympic gold medal winner did enjoy some success.