WATCH – Paddy Donovan ends fight with beautifully timed body shot







Paddy Donovan got the Irish ball and opponent Des Newton rolling early on Saturday night.

‘The Real Deal’ opened a Top Rank/Queensbury show, that included fights for Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan on a night that Matthew Tinker also fights on, with a stoppage win.

The 21-year-old got the job done in 91 seconds stopping his smaller but more experienced opponent with a beautifully timed body shot.

The Andy Lee trained welterweight had his opponent down early in the round, but the English man rose to his feet enabling Donovan to register a more eye catching finish.

Watch the Limerick fighter, whose brother Edward and brother in law Jason Harty hope to debut this year, make it three stoppages from four fights below courtesy of Top Rank:

We felt this body shot from across the pond 🥴



Paddy Donovan didn’t take long to get the show started in London (🎥: @espnringside)



Main Card starts NOW on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hsA34df587 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2020

Nice statement win for Limerick's elite prospect Paddy Donovan this evening, stopping a typically durable Des Newton in the first round. Spiteful punching, impressive 👏 pic.twitter.com/EqZarkkSES — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) August 15, 2020