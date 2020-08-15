I sacked Newton – Paddy Donovan secures impressive first round stoppage







Paddy Donovan delivered on his promise to try and steal a talent stacked show tonight.

The much talked about Limerick prospect will have put his name on hardcore fans lips with an impressive win over the durable Des Newtown in London.

The 21-year-old opened A Top Rank/Queensbury card that includes household names like Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton with a bang – and may have done enough to ensure he remains a talking point even after the more established fighters compete later on this evening.

Although naturally a smaller man Newton represented a step up considering the fact he had eight wins to his name and took some experienced operators the distance. Yet Donovan became only the second fighter to stop him – and got him out of there in just over 90 seconds.

Fighting for the first time since in 2020 the former amateur standout wasn’t looking to get rounds in.

‘The Real Deal’ came out all guns blazing ready to make a statement. He dropped the English fighter with a left hook early in the first round and proceeded to take him out one second after the mid way point.

A beautiful right uppercut to the solar plexus ensured Newton wasn’t going to recover. Howard Foster waved it off at 1:31 seconds.

There will be tougher tests for the Top Rank talent, but he will be content he managed to impress against what was deemed a step up foe, adding a third career stoppage to his name in the process.

Donovan improves to 4-0 while Newton slips to 8-16.