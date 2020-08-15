Carl Frampton wants to make history on Fury Wilder III card







Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] would love the chance to make Irish boxing history on the massive undercard of the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s massive rubber match.

If ‘The Jackal’ emerges unscathed from his York Hall behind closed doors clash with Darren Traynor [16(4)-3(2)] tonight, he is all but guaranteed a shot at the WBO super featherweight world title.

His promoter Bob Arum has said he has a November date set aside for a fight between champion Jamel Herring and Frampton provided both Top Rank fighters come through relative warm up clashes.

However, the 33-year-old has this week suggested he would like that fight to take place on the undercard of the massive heavyweight rematch.

Frampton wants to become the first Irish fighter to win world titles at three different weights on the Fury Wilder III bill, which has been muted for December.

“My ideal would have been Windsor Park in the summer,” Frampton said.

“This winter it would have to be New York – MSG. He is a New Yorker and I could bring a lot of fans, if allowed. Irish Americans on the East Coast would come out.

“The Wilder vs Fury undercard in December is also very appealing. I haven’t been offered that, but it is a good idea.”

Frampton and Herring were scheduled to fight in Belfast on June 13, but the pandemic put paid to that particular date – and with ‘Semper Fi’ twice seeing the virus hinder summer bouts, Frampton is wary about being date committal with regard to any world title fight.

“The date for the Herring fight was done, it was June 13, and then the pandemic happened,” he said. “I still think it will happen. I don’t know where or when.”

“Six weeks ago I would have said America in front of a crowd and now I am not so sure. It could go behind closed doors and that would be a shame but if it has to be done, then I will do it.”

The former two weight world champion and one of Ireland’s greatest fighters first has to over come Darren Traynor tonight.

The Scot replaces original opponent Vahram Vardanyan and the fight has been moved up to lightweight.

Frampton suggests the changes mean fight week has proved that much easier, but the fight itself will be more difficult.

“It meant an easier fight week than it would have been before,” said Frampton.

“He is a better opponent than the original guy was. And he is brave and there is no pressure on him. It’s an absolute win-win for him.”