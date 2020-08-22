Repeat and Revenge – Sensational Katie Taylor retains titles after another brutal bout







It was a somewhat strange case of repeat and revenge as Katie Taylor rematched Delfine Persoon on Fight Camp 4.

The Irish sensation put her four lightweight titles on the line in a repeat of what is widely regarded as the ‘greatest female fight of all time’ against old rival Persoon at Matchroom Headquarters in Essex.

The return came about after Amanda Serrano failed to agree terms for the Fight Camp 4 date – and provided the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist with a chance to prove all the doubters wrong.

Taylor won the first June 2019 clash by majority decision, but the controversy surrounding that classic didn’t sit well with her. As a result, she was determined to prove she is the better of the two and lay down a greatest marker tonight.

And she did just that!

Persoon came for a scrap and earned a label as one of the toughest and fittest fighters in boxing, playing her part in another epic contest.

However, this was Taylor’s night. She showed sensational skill and an abundance of will to box and fight her way to a unanimous points win.

The 34-year-old showed world class skill set but Persoon’s willingness to march forward ensured Taylor also had to consult her heart, showing she has everything needed to be a great.

The first two minutes played out as expected. Persoon pushing and Taylor using her skills set to win the round.

Taylor boxed well off a stiff jab and let her hands go when her opponent came into range. When cornered she exited beautifully off long left hooks, the first of which sent the Belgian stumbling to the ropes.

The Irish sensation began to make the former long reigning WBC champion look novice-like in the second. She consulted all her skill set, showed brilliant footwork, and began to mark up the work-hungry Persoon.

There were flashes of class and flashes of the the first clash in the third. Persoon took some punishment, particularly to the body, but landed two big right hands and a left when Taylor held her feet.

The fourth stanza played host to some sensational footwork and right hands from Taylor, as she punished Persoon, but the Belgian just came coming making it somewhat attritional.

It wasn’t all matador and bull in the fifth. Taylor held her feet a lot more, despite calls to box from her corner. She did enjoy success on the inside landing some solid left hooks, but the effort put in could looked like it may have an effect down the stretch.

Persoon has her best round in the sixth, her unique swarming awkward style reaping reward as Taylor looked to be enjoying some inside exchanges.

Taylor consulted the ‘beat Persoon’ blueprint in the seventh. She was back on her toes, slipped the jab beautifully, before making her opponent pay, particularly in the first minute.

It was similar in the eighth, but the final 30 seconds saw the marauding Person land two big right hands and bring Taylor into a fight.

The sensational skills of Taylor came to the fore in the ninth, but no matter what she landed, Persoon kept coming. A train wouldn’t have pulled the Belgian in the opposite direction of the five-time World amateur Champion

There was more leather thrown in the tenth than in a week in an Amsterdam sex shop.

Both fighters went at it and emptied the tank. Taylor landed a host of left hooks thrown from her boots, but the tough as old boots Police Officer still didn’t take a backward step.

The was consensus among Irish commentators that Taylor won it wider come the final bell, although the scorecards were still relatively close at 98-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Picture Credit – Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.