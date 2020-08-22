A lot more than titles on the line for Katie Taylor







Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] wants to take a massive step toward proving she the greatest female fighter on the planet tonight.

Taylor puts her WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine titles on the line against old rival Delfine Persoon [44(18)-2(1)] in Matchroom Headquarters on the PPV Sky Sports broadcast Fight Camp 4 card.

Yet there is a lot more at stake for Taylor than those straps. With the first fight being so close – and indeed controversial – there is an element redemption going into the rematch, but it’s more about a legacy for Olympic gold medal winner.

Taylor is keen to cement her status as the greatest active female fighter and indeed the greatest of all time – and notes this is a fight that can only help in that regard.

If the undisputed lightweight world champion was to convincingly defeat Persoon, a fighter that has proved her toughest test to date, in a rematch of the ‘greatest female fight of all time’, it would greatly enhance her status and remove any debate about the controversial first enouther.

“This is a legacy building fight for me and Delfine,” said Taylor.

“We’re both in this sport to prove that we are the best. You have two fighters here that absolutely believe that they are going to win. We both think we’re going to win. That’s what makes this such a fantastic fight.

“I want to be involved in the biggest fights and that’s why I wanted this rematch. I want to prove that I am the best. There will be criticism whether I win or lose. This is why I’m in boxing – to be the best. I want to be known as the pound for pound No 1.”

Discussing the unique set up, behind closed doors and virtually out Eddie Hearn’s back garden, Taylor added: “No crowd, all the belts on the line? This is the purest form of boxing you will ever see. I’m prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday. May the best boxer win.”