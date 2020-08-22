‘It’s possible’ – Delfine Persoon says she’s already proven Katie Taylor isn’t invincible







Delfine Persoon [44(18)-2(1)] believes she has already proven Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] is not Super Woman.

The Belgian doesn’t argue she is the much respected and deservedly lauded punchers kryptonite, but does claim their now famous June 1 2019 classic is proof the undisputed lightweight champion is not invincible.

The Police Officer feels she deserved to get the nod in Madison Square Garden last summer – although has recently admitted she wouldn’t have found fault with a draw.

The 35-year-old believes she out fought, out worked and was 10 seconds shy of knocking out Katie Taylor – and although her hand wasn’t raised after 10 enthralling rounds her confidence levels were.

The all action two weight world champion proved to herself she can defeat the Irish sensation.

Persoon argues the air of invincibility no longer exists around the Olympic gold medal winner, suggesting her performance may have raised the spirits of every potential future Taylor opponent.

“Before, I think everybody thought that it was not possible to beat Katie Taylor,” she said during fight week.

“Everybody thought: ‘She’s a legend, nobody can get to this level and beat her.’ Now, we know it’s possible — it’s possible to defeat her.

“The first one was, for us, a win for us, but we don’t get the judges[‘ decision]. But it’s possible and this gives me confidence, and I think it gives the other boxers that fight against Katie Taylor, also, a lot of confidence.We know we can beat her and I think other fighters like Amanda Serrano and other girls know this also; that she also has weaknesses and points where you can beat her.”

Persoon isn’t arguing Taylor is done, or no longer has the ability to perform at the top level.

Her non invincible claims is more a compliment to other talents around the weight and a suggestion there is a style that can neutralize Taylor’s skills.

“I’m not saying we’re going to beat her”, Persoon continues “but you’ve got a chance! And if everything is perfect in the fight, on the night, it is possible to beat her.”