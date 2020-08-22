There is a lot of ‘bad blood’ but Taylor vs Serrano is ‘revivable’ according to Lou DiBella







Some healing time might be needed, but Lou DiBella is confident a mega fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano can still happen.

If things had of gone according to plan the undisputed lightweight champion and the seven weight, nine time world title holder would be competing on Fight Camp 4 tonight.

The high profile fighters had signed to partake in ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ in Manchester for May 2, only for the pandemic to force a cancellation.

Both fighters agreed to fight on the rescheduled show in July, but that was also postponed and it appeared the fight was set for August, Fight Camp and Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

However, after a very public fallout, Serrano elected against traveling to England for the eagerly anticipated clash – allowing Delfine Persoon to step forward – and in fairness the rematch fills the void quite well.

Such was nature of the fall out between Team Serrano and Eddie Hearn and co that the fight looked dead in the water.

Serrano still makes legacy sense, but Hearn appears to be concerned that she would pullout if the clash was made again. Not to mention Serrano and her management fell the have been low balled with regard to the massive clash.

However, Serrano’s promoter Di Bella holds hope. The New York based fight maker, who works alongside Ken Casey in promoting Joe Ward, believes it’s too big a fight not to happen.

“Do I think the fight’s revivable? Of course, it’s revivable. There aren’t a lot of huge money fights in women’s boxing, you know, even on the horizon. And that’s still one of them. So, is it revivable? Yeah. I doubt that it’s revivable in the next 18 months or so,” DiBella told Chris Mannix on a recent Sports Illustrated boxing podcast before stressing he doesn’t see it happening this year.

“Probably not later this year, early next year, knowing Katie’s management as well as I do and knowing Eddie as well as I do,”

“I have a feeling that they’re probably aiming toward a Cecilia fight, or the winner of Cecilia and McCaskill against Katie. And also, there was just a lot of bad blood.”