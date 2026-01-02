Anthony Cacace Set for Two-Time World Title Shot – Jazza Dickens Showdown Confirmed

Anthony Cacace will have the chance to write another historic chapter in his career this March when he challenges WBA World super-featherweight champion Jazza Dickens at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The Belfast southpaw, already a former world champion at 130lbs, will look to become a two-time title holder when he takes on the resurgent Liverpool man on March 14 in what promises to be one of the standout Irish fight nights of the year.

Cacace has enjoyed a remarkable run at the top end of the super-featherweight division and enters the contest with unfinished business on the world stage. The 36-year-old previously held both the IBO and IBF belts but made the bold decision to vacate the more prestigious IBF title to pursue life-changing money and legacy battles.

‘The Apache’ went the Ireland versus England route, fighting and defeating former world champions Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood.

Now, the Holy Trinity graduate has a world title once again within touching distance and has been handed the chance to add his name to the all-time Irish greats list.

Standing across from him will be a rejuvenated Dickens, who has reignited his career over the past 12 months. The Dublin-trained Liverpudlian captured the interim WBA crown last summer with a standout win over Turkey’s Albert Batyrgaziev, a victory that marked a significant turning point after setbacks earlier in his career.

Dickens was officially elevated to full WBA world champion last month following the stripping of Lamont Roach, and the 33-year-old now makes the first defence of his belt in Dublin.

The March 14 card also carries major significance for Dublin boxing fans, with local favourite Pierce O’Leary stepping into the biggest test of his professional career to date. The undefeated European Champion will put his unblemished record on the line against England’s Mark Chamberlain, with the vacant IBO World Super-Lightweight title at stake.