Pierce O’Leary is Coming Home – Dublin Date for Big Bang

Pierce O’Leary is coming home.

Fran Warren and Queensberry have finally delivered ‘Big Bang’ back to the capital. The Dubliner will fight on home soil for the first time, a stone’s throw from his house at the 3 Arena on March 14.

A mouth-watering clash against Mark Chamberlain was officially confirmed for the venue today.

The Sheriff Street natives EBU European light welterweight title won’t be on the line in his first-ever professional fight in Dublin; rather he will fight for the vacant IBO title.

A homecoming has been muted for some time, with March 14 rumoured for the Dublin return since late last year. Speculation had also been rife over who would occupy the away corner for O’Leary’s capital debut, with Sean McComb even calling for an all-Irish showdown. However, it is Thunder’ Chamberlain who has landed the assignment, stepping in to challenge one of Ireland’s most explosive talents.

Chamberlain arrives with plenty of pedigree. The Englishman is a former WBC Silver and IBF European lightweight champion and was last seen challenging Jack Rafferty for the British and Commonwealth light-welterweight titles. Now, he makes the short trip across the water looking to derail O’Leary’s Dublin dream.

For O’Leary, the bout represents far more than a step up or title challenge.

Speaking recently about the prospect of fighting at home, the Docklands graduate underlined just how significant the occasion is.

“For me, fighting there goes beyond a world title fight. It is bigger than a world title fight,” he said.

“I know for a fact that if we crack it in Dublin, Dublin’s my home. We won’t be fighting abroad no more, we’ll be going there,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“If it’s a commercial success, which I think it is going to be, that’s it then. Irish boxing is back and I’m the man to bring it back, especially in Dublin.

“Irish sport is booming. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a runner or a footballer, playing Gaelic or rugby, they’ve got the crowds behind them. They’re just waiting for Big Bang at the 3Arena.”

The DAZN broadcast fight night also includes a WBA super featherweight world title fight between Belfast’s Anthony Cacace and Jazza Dickens.