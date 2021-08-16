Headline News News Pro News 

Double Date – Cathy McAleer To Fight Twice in a Month

Jonny Stapleton

Cathy McAleer will fight twice next month. after securing separate September fight dates.

The 43-year-old first takes to the ring on September 11 in Surrey and if all goes well will fight again in Birmingham on September 25.

The news of back-to-back fights comes after back-to-back disappointments. McAleer saw two Summer fight dates fall through last-minute one on fight day and the other mid-fight week.

The potentially heartbreaking scenario has been offset by the confirmation of two dates within the same month.

Both cards have are called Back With A Bang and opponents have yet to be confirmed for either.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

