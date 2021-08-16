Double Date – Cathy McAleer To Fight Twice in a Month
Cathy McAleer will fight twice next month. after securing separate September fight dates.
The 43-year-old first takes to the ring on September 11 in Surrey and if all goes well will fight again in Birmingham on September 25.
The news of back-to-back fights comes after back-to-back disappointments. McAleer saw two Summer fight dates fall through last-minute one on fight day and the other mid-fight week.
The potentially heartbreaking scenario has been offset by the confirmation of two dates within the same month.
Both cards have are called Back With A Bang and opponents have yet to be confirmed for either.
Fight News : Back with Bang 1 & 2 👊— cathy mcaleer (@cathymcaleer) August 15, 2021
Looking forward to 2 shows, to get back in the ring. Covid has been tough.
Anyone looking tickets, give me a message . Everyone very welcome to join the team & I on these great nights @kelliefmaloney @JohnnyEdwardsT2 @tommyownes pic.twitter.com/3jFEYvyxP8