Headline News News Pro News 

James Power Sets Up US Return With Win in Hungary

Jonny Stapleton

James Power powered his way to victory in Hungary on Saturday night.

The Macroom youngster ended a two-year sabbatical with a bang as he registered a fifth career knockout in his first fight since late 2019.

Indeed, Power got the job done within a round, securing his second stoppage win at the home of the Magyars.

Speaking online after the victory the nomadic prospect revealed the win would set him up nicely for a return to America.

“A first round KO tonight moves us to 6-0 (5KOs). I can’t begin to describe how great it feels to be back doing what I love most. The next stop is the US to keep this ball rolling.”

Pre pandemic the fighter, who fought four times whilst still in secondary school, secured a Sheer Sports contract, he also developed a working relationship with LA based South African coach Courage Tshabalala. It appears they will re-link up soon and the Cork talent will look to make his North American debut before 2021 is done.

The win sees Power improve to 6-0 with five knockouts.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Tyrone McCullagh delighted with “fantastic” headline fight

Joe O'Neill

Six Irish stars who could have been kings of the ring

Joe O'Neill

Irish team ethos better served without ‘lazy’ Ward suggests Jamie Conlan

Jonny Stapleton