Conor McGregor reveals boxing return plans – ‘I will win a boxing world title’

By | on January 13, 2020 |
Headline News News
Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] says he will return to boxing and will win a world title.

‘The Notorious’ is currently preparing for his UFC return and faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas this weekend.

The former Crumlin amateur has Crumlin BC coach Phil Sutcliffe as part of his team for his first bout in 15 months and according to the two time Olympian his boxing skills at this present time are ‘phenomenal’.

It seems McGregor isn’t just going to use those boxing skills to try and knockout ‘Cowboy’ this Saturday.

The biggest name in MMA looks set to put them to use outside the octagon and in the boxing ring again in the future.

The 31-year-old, who verbally agreed to fight Luke Keeler in late 2019, told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he will box again.

During a recent interview he predicted he will have a return with Floyd Mayweather Jr, said an offer was made with regard to a fight with Manny Pacquioa and also said he’d enjoy settling the score with former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi.

There was no mention of Keeler, but McGregor did also say he would win a world title.

“I’d like to rematch Floyd,” McGregor told Helwani. “I think we should rematch Floyd. “I mean, he’s flirting with it … he can go and pick someone else, (but]) it’s not gonna be the same.

“It was a great, great experience, and, you know, I look forward to doing it again. It’s going to happen again.”

McGregor’s only pro appearance in the ring was in August of 2017. The two weight UFC champion was stopped by Mayweather in the 10th round of what some labeled a glorified exhibition.

However, the fight generated massive money and a rematch has been talked about since.

