Crumlin Boxing coach Phil Sutcliffe discusses his role as part of Team Conor McGregor ahead of UFC return

Phil Sutcliffe claims the boxing element of Conor McGregor‘s game are ‘phenomenal’ since he got reacquainted with Crumlin Boxing Club.

Having touched based with the club where it all started in recent times, the MMA star has got further antiquated with his roots and made Phil Sutcliffe, Bra Brady and Andy O’Neill part of his team ahead of his return to the UFC.

‘The Notorious’ has used the two time Olympian and long serving Crumlin coach throughout preparations for his first fight in 15months since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Indeed, he has flown all three and a Crumlin fighter out to Las Vegas, as they remain part of the set up for the fight with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend.

Speaking to the Mac Life, Sutcliffe confirmed he has been working as a technical adviser for the MMA superstar and has been plotting the punching side of McGregor’s game plan.

The Dublin coach has put together a selection of shots he feels will work against ‘Cowboy’ and has been impressed with how McGregor has responded.

“Most of his fights were won on punching and he learnt that from the beginning in Crumlin Boxing Club,” Sutcliffe told Mac Life.

“Basically I am working on the punching side of his game. We go through the moves and in the last six seven weeks that he has been with me his boxing skills have been phenomenal. [His boxing skills] are after coming back. His footwork are all coming back to where they were when he practiced and he always did practice and always put 100 percent in.

“We have a plan Conor will see it and he see’s it now. I am working with well with John Kavaangh and Owen Roddy. We work together in a good team.

“Basically I am a technical advisor and how he should be doing things in the boxing world.

“I watched everyone of his fights. Today we watched him 50 times. Having Paddy [Bra Brady] and Andrew [O’Neill] there and we all see the same shots that would work.”