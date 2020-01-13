Logo



Navigation

Crumlin Boxing coach Phil Sutcliffe discusses his role as part of Team Conor McGregor ahead of UFC return

By | on January 13, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Phil Sutcliffe claims the boxing element of Conor McGregor‘s game are ‘phenomenal’ since he got reacquainted with Crumlin Boxing Club.

Having touched based with the club where it all started in recent times, the MMA star has got further antiquated with his roots and made Phil Sutcliffe, Bra Brady and Andy O’Neill part of his team ahead of his return to the UFC.

‘The Notorious’ has used the two time Olympian and long serving Crumlin coach throughout preparations for his first fight in 15months since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Indeed, he has flown all three and a Crumlin fighter out to Las Vegas, as they remain part of the set up for the fight with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend.

Speaking to the Mac Life, Sutcliffe confirmed he has been working as a technical adviser for the MMA superstar and has been plotting the punching side of McGregor’s game plan.

The Dublin coach has put together a selection of shots he feels will work against ‘Cowboy’ and has been impressed with how McGregor has responded.

“Most of his fights were won on punching and he learnt that from the beginning in Crumlin Boxing Club,” Sutcliffe told Mac Life.

“Basically I am working on the punching side of his game. We go through the moves and in the last six seven weeks that he has been with me his boxing skills have been phenomenal. [His boxing skills] are after coming back. His footwork are all coming back to where they were when he practiced and he always did practice and always put 100 percent in.

“We have a plan Conor will see it and he see’s it now. I am working with well with John Kavaangh and Owen Roddy. We work together in a good team.

“Basically I am a technical advisor and how he should be doing things in the boxing world.

“I watched everyone of his fights. Today we watched him 50 times. Having Paddy [Bra Brady] and Andrew [O’Neill] there and we all see the same shots that would work.”

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media