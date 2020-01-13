Things getting real for ambitious Gary Cully

This is just the beginning for Gary Cully [9(4)-0].

The Kildare lightweight steps into significant limelight for the first time since he turned pro when he challenges for the Irish title in an eagerly anticipated domestic dust up on the latest #MTKFightNight installment.

However, rather than see a bout with Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-0] and a fight for the green strap as the end of a bright start, Cully see’s the February 1 Ulster Hall fight as the start full stop.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter has always been kick on keen, in fact only a hand injury prevented him from securing some high profile progressive fights last year.

Now he is has reached the big fight stage he wants to the stay there and move further up the ladder.

“I feel like my career starts with this fight. I’ve done my apprenticeship and it’s time to step into real fights now,” Cully said.

“These shows are massive now. Being broadcast in America on ESPN+ as well as on iFL TV is great. I’ll get a nice slot and show the American audience what I’m all about.

“Everyone seems to be absolutely hyped about this show and I’m looking forward to it. The place will be full, it’s on prime time in the US and it’s a real breakthrough fight for me.”

Interestingly enough for Irish fight fans the rangy southpaw not only wants to win the title he is hoping to defend it in the Summer, which means another possible high profile Irish title fight to look forward to.

“I want to win this title, defend it in the summer and then fight again so that hopefully by the end of 2020 I can be world-ranked.”

Opponent Fitzpatrick is expecting strong support at a venue that is virtually within walking distance of his house and has been vocal about how vocal the Belfast following will be.

However, ‘The Diva’ feels at home in a city that has hosted everyone of his nine pro fights, is confident some locals will be backing him and points out he is bring a Kildare following.

“I feel like I’m actually building a fanbase of my own in Belfast. There are plenty of people there coming to see me and I’m bringing a few bus-loads up from Naas too. It’ll be loud in there on the night.”

Joining Cully vs. Fitzpatrick on a stellar 2020 curtain-raiser for the proud fight city is Davey Oliver Joyce vs. Lee Haskins for the WBO European super-bantamweight title, Sean McComb vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, Lewis Crocker vs. John Thain, Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Pierce O’Leary, Taylor McGoldrick, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton and Dee Sullivan.