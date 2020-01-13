Colourful Ruari Dalton taking a black and white approach to second pro fight

He is as charismatic and colourful a character you could meet outside of the ring, but in side the fight game things are black and white for Ruairi Dalton [1-0].

The Belfast man isn’t one for bold predictions, rash statements or call outs just yet and simplifies his role as a boxer to hit without being hit.

Having out pointed the ultra busy Nicaraguan Jose Hernandez on his debut ‘The Rook’ starts 2020 with a fight against Hull’s Luke Flash [2(0)- 58(5)-2] on the #MTKFightNight set for the Ulster Hall and scheduled for February 1.

Quite contrary to his name, Flash is as solid, basic and brave, not to mention a survival specialist of the highest order. Dalton is aware his second pro opponent has the ability to bring him rounds, but is happy with that fact and content just to get the win.

“He is a tough journeyman with plenty of experience. He seems to know how to survive because he doesn’t get KO’d much. I am hoping to show a little bit of everything against him, but my plan is as always to not get hit as much as possible,” Dalton told Irish-boxing.com before giving a simple prediction.

“A win, it doesn’t matter how i get it.”

Dalton is trained by close friend Dee Walsh, but has seen Daniel Anderson and Mark Scott added to the backroom team.

The Commonwealth Games contestant has welcomed the additions and it seems he has been put through his paces over the Christmas.

“Dee and I have been working more on the inside since the last camp and improving that. It’s been tough this camp especially over the Christmas period. It’s never easy, every camp is tough, but if your camp ain’t tough your doing something wrong. Dan Anderson and Mark Scott are on board now and the have been helping me with the conditioning, which is great,” he continued before reflecting on his debut.

“You’ll always remember your pro debut. It’s a special occasion, but it made it extra special that I got to fight in front of my Da.”