Eddie Hearn reveals possible Jono Carroll vs Scott Quigg date and location

Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] could get the chance to trade leather with Scott Quigg [35(26)-2(0)-2] on a massive March card.

The Dubliner was set to fight the Bury native on the undercard of Andy Ruiz versus Anthony Joshua II in Saudi Arabia in the first week of December, only for the former world champion to pull out with a shoulder injury.

Both seemed to have agreed to delay rather than call off a super featherweight clash that has excited fight fans – and there was talk of the pair meeting in January of February.

However, speaking to IFL TV this week Eddie Hearn painted a picture that had the fight playing out in early March.

The Matchroom boss is planning an Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora heavyweight fight and explained a scenario where recent world title challenger ‘King Kong’ and former Frampton foe Quigg could meet on the card.

Hearn seems undecided as to whether or not put the fight on in Manchester on March 7 or London on March 28.

If the heavyweight meeting takes place in early March and in Northern England then the potential all action affair will play out on the card.

However, it the fight takes place in London three weeks later a European title fight for Josh Kelly and Conor Benn versus Johnny Garton will take pride of place high up the card.

It remains unsure as to whether Hearn has plans for both venues and dates separately or whether either are reliant on the England versus Ukraine big man meeting.

If there is no headline alternative for Manchester Hearn will have to find a new home for Carroll v Quigg, although it is the kind of fight that would fit on any card.

Happy new year everybody hope yous all have as good as one as I do.

2020 I will be head hunting. @scottquigg your first my man I hope your ready — jono carroll (@jono_carroll) January 1, 2020

Regardless of where or when it takes place the Spain based Irish fighter is confident of victory.

“I think it will be a 12 round war. It’s not one of those were someone will get stopped, but if I do stop him it will be with a body shot. Because he is an old man I am going to put serious pressure on him. I am going to grind him and work him hard and I am going to hurt him,” he adds before revealing he feels like he fast approaching his peak.

“I have been working on a lot of power now. Everything I have been working on in the gym for the last one or two years now I feel like its all coming together, before I was trying things out. Sometimes it would work for me sometimes it wouldn’t, but I just think I am starting to become the complete fighter now.”

Carroll and Quigg first agreed to fight on the Clash of the Dunes card which played out last weekend, only for a recurring shoulder injury to rule the English man out of the fight.

The fight seems to have been rescheduled and Carroll expects the fight to play out before February 8th passes

“I was devastated that fight got called off. Obviously it was on the Anthony Joshua Ruiz undercard it would have been massive for my profile. It would have shown the world what I am really made of and unfirtunetly it didn’t happen. That’s boxing! “