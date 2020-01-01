Frampton vs Herring world title fight in doubt for Belfast and May

The proposed May world title fight between Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] and Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] is said to be in jeopardy because of the hand injuries suffered by the the Belfast fighter during his comeback win over Tyler McCreary two months ago.

‘The Jackal’ suffered fractures in both hands during the Las Vegas win, the left going in the second and the right fracturing in the seventh of a 10 round points win.

Regardless of the injuries the win set in motion talks with regard to a world title fight with fellow Top Rank fighter Herring.

Not only was the WBO super featherweight world champion keen to defend against the former two weight world champion, but was willing to do so in Belfast.

Indeed, Irish-boxing.com understands Top Rank have the Odyssey Arena booked for a Saturday in May with hopes of promoting the massive world title fight in Ireland.

However, there has been suggestions of late that Frampton may have to wait longer than expected before he recovers from the hand surgery he had in December.

Irish-boxing.com understands Herring has been exploring alternative options in fear the bout won’t happen as early as May- and is looking for a slot on the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder card.

Just a thought, would fans like to see me on the Fury-Wilder II card? 🤔@trboxing #TheJamelHerringShow — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) December 29, 2019

The Irish News have also reported May will be too soon for Frampton and have quoted Herring as saying: “I don’t see a fight happening in Belfast any time soon.”

It’s a blow for Frampton, who is hoping to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion in Belfast this Summer, but it remains a fight that can be rescheduled for later in the year.

June or July are options, provided Herring avoids mandatory obligations and comes through a spring test with the title.

There also remains many other world title paths the Belfast fighter can take across feather and super featherweight.