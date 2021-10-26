Amateur Headline News News 

Eugen McKeever Bows Out of World Championships

Jonny Stapleton

Eugene McKeever lost out in his bid to reach the last 32 at the World Elites in Belgrade last night.

The Irish welterweight was beaten on a 5-0 unanimous decision by Uzbekistan’s Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev.

The final scores read 30-27 x 4 and 29-28 to the Uzbek southpaw.

McKeever made the early running and found the target with some neat combination, but Muydinkhajaev was impressing with his shot selection and reach as the round progressed.

The Uzbek also took the second frame leaving McKeever with a mountain to climb going into the third, a stanza which Muydinkhajaev also won.

Sean Mari and Brandon McCarthy are next up tomorrow in the flyweight and light-welter categories.

Courtesy of IABA

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Aitila Bernath (Hungary)

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) v Gianluligi Malanga (Italy)

October 27th (Last 64)

JP Hale (Ireland) v Semiz Alicic (Serbia)

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (RBF)

October 30th Last 32)

Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (UzbekistaN0

Keylan Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga OLvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Sonny Upton secures comeback date following controversial title loss

Joe O'Neill

Time Waster – Carl Frampton blasts IBF champ Lee Selby

Joe O'Neill

Taylor makes successful step along the Road to Rio

irishboxing