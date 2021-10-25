World Elite Championships – Eugene McKeever Gets Ireland Underway

Eugene McKeever will get Ireland underway in the 2021 World Elite Championships.

The Holy Family fighter is first out of the blocks and will trade leather in the seventh fight of the tournament.

McKeever, who represents Ireland in the 67kg weight class, has drawn Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev of Uzbekistan in the round of 64.

The 23-year-old National Elite Champion is the only Irish fighter in action on Bank Holiday Monday and the only one of seven that has to fight his way into the last 32.

The action begins 17:00 Irish time with McKeever involved in fight #7.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Ireland) v Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan)

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Aitila Bernath (Hungary)

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) v Gianluligi Malanga (Italy)

October 27th (Last 64)

JP Hale (Ireland) v Semiz Alicic (Serbia)

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (RBF)

October 30th Last 32)

Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan)

Keylan Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga OLvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck